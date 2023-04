GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Bud Light suffers bloodbath as longtime and loyal consumers revolt against transgender campaign. “‘I think society flexes it muscles sometimes and reminds manufacturers that the consumer is still in charge,’ Jeff Fitter, owner of Case & Bucks, a restaurant and sports bar in Barnhart, Missouri, told FOX Business. ‘In Bud Light’s effort to be inclusive, they excluded almost everybody else, including their traditional audience.’”