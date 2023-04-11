THE RETURN OF “THE GREAT GAME”: China Unveils ‘Grandiose Plan’ For Central Asia.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his ill-advised “special military operation” against Ukraine a year ago, China has taken advantage of Russia’s rising wartime distraction by discreetly attempting to increase its influence in Central Asia, far from the front lines. Beijing can now offer Central Asia what Russia cannot—that is, massive potential foreign direct investment (FDI). In contrast, the Russian Federation’s main economic contribution to Central Asia is now primarily serving as a destination for the region’s economic migrants, whose remittances continue to form a significant part of Central Asia’s economies.

On February 16, Xi sent a message to the participants at the First China–Central Asia Forum of Industrial and Investment Cooperation, convening for three days in Tsingtao, in which he reaffirmed China’s readiness to expand economic ties as well as industrial and investment cooperation with the countries in the region. The largest economic enticement offered by Xi was not only access to China’s massive market but also its highly developed industrial system and advanced technologies to deepen business cooperation in achieving mutually beneficial results and promote the qualitative development of the Central Asian economies (Vzglyad, February 16). The Chinese enticements appear even more alluring in light of a lack of similar proposals from Russia.