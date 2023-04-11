I’M SO OLD, I REMEMBER WHEN JOE BIDEN RAN AS A MODERATE: The end is nigh for gas-powered cars.

It won’t be as easy as banning the sale of gas-powered cars or mandating that companies only sell vehicles with electric powertrains. Rather, the new EPA rules would set an emissions limit on the total number of new cars each automaker sells in a year. That limit would essentially ensure that two-thirds of vehicles they sold in the US by 2032 would be EVs, according to a report by The New York Times. The full details are expected to be released on Wednesday.

The effort to make this a reality will be absolutely massive. Automakers have already set out on the path to more EV sales, but plug-in vehicles still only account for a fraction of the overall car market in the US. Getting them from where they are today, at around 7 percent of new car sales, to where the Biden administration wants them, roughly 68 percent of all car sales, will be unlike anything ever attempted in the 150-year history of the auto industry.