RILEY GAINES SLAMS NIKE FOR DYLAN MULVANEY PARTNERSHIP, TORCHES ‘FAUX-FEMINISM’ IN WAKE OF SFSU INCIDENT:

Gaines also discussed self-avowed feminists like Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, and Billie Jean King who advocate for what is effectively a step in the contradictory direction of allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports.

Just hours after torching Rapinoe and Bird on Twitter, Gaines elaborated on how such “faux-feminists” are scared thanks to incidents like the one that happened to her at San Francisco State University.

“Well, to be totally frank, people are scared because look at what just happened to me for saying something as simple as men and women are different,” Gaines said. “That’s easy, right? That’s common sense, yet I was still ambushed. No one wants that to happen to them; no one wants to be labeled as transphobic.