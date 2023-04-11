MARK JUDGE: A new anti-Kavanaugh book doesn’t mention me by name. Here’s why. “If [CNN Supreme Court reporter Joan Biskupic] named me, she would have to describe the contents of my book, The Devil’s Triangle. I reveal extortion attempts, media manipulation, witness tampering, and even a sexual honey trap, all to destroy me and Brett Kavanaugh. I talk about Leland Keyser, Ford’s friend who denied the alleged assault ever happened and went on to say that she was pressured to change her story. Biskupic doesn’t want to go there because it would collapse her case against Brett. It’s the same reason the Washington Post won’t review my book despite my being a native Washingtonian with deep family roots in the city, and despite the fact that I was at the center of one of the most explosive Washington scandals in decades…As I’ve heard many times said about the media, it ain’t just what they report. It’s what they choose to leave out.”