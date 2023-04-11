I’M NOT SURE THIS IS ANY WORSE THAN THE CITY’S FLESH-AND-BLOOD DRIVERS: Dashcam Footage Shows Driverless Cars Clogging San Francisco. “Driverless cars have completed thousands of journeys in San Francisco—taking people to work, to school, and to and from dates. They have also proven to be a glitchy nuisance, snarling traffic and creeping into hazardous terrain such as construction zones and downed power lines. Autonomous cars in San Francisco made 92 unplanned stops between May and December 2022—88 percent of them on streets with transit service, according to city transportation authorities, who collected the data from social media reports, 911 calls, and other sources, because companies aren’t required to report all the breakdowns.”