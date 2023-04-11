MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Reporter Grills Jean-Pierre On Why Biden Won’t Hold Press Conferences.

Jean-Pierre spoke during Monday’s press briefing about Biden’s lack of interaction with reporters ahead of his trip to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“The second question has to do with the lack of a press conference during the president’s upcoming trip, and the lack of a press conference that we see in general from this White House,” the reporter began. “I represent a news organization that owns 113 television stations, and a question that I’m often asked, and I don’t know the answer to, so I’ll ask you that question: Is the administration trying to protect the president from our questions? Please –”

“Absolutely not!” Jean-Pierre said. “Absolutely not.”

“So why the lack of any interaction in a formal setting, to have a press conference?” the reporter pressed.