LONG OVERDUE: Biden signs bill ending COVID national emergency with month to spare.

Related: I wonder if this will cause the Elizabeth Ann Clune Montessori School of Ithaca to have a change of heart? The School That Couldn’t Quit Covid. A school in upstate New York imposed some of the most extreme measures during the pandemic—including silent lunches and outdoor masking. The rules are still in effect. “As of today, children at EACMSI are still required to mask indoors and outdoors. They are still prohibited from speaking during lunch. Second-graders who began school there as kindergarteners in fall 2020 have never experienced a normal day of school in their lives.”