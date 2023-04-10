INVERTING THE CLAUSEWITZ CLAUSE: FBI Used Undercover Agent to Cultivate Sources among Catholic Clergy and Leadership, House Republicans Reveal.

Meanwhile: Walter Reed Issues ‘Cease and Desist Order’ to Group of Franciscan Priests Ministering to Catholic Patients.

As I wrote in 2009, “President Obama has demonstrated that he’s always eager to view American politics as the continuation of warfare by other means, to flip von Clausewitz’s axiom on its head. Certainly class and culture warfare at least. It’s the Chicago way, after all.” Biden’s handlers have dusted off Obama’s old playbook, and our sclerotic “President Unity” apparently has no qualms with putting it to work.