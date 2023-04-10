NEWS YOU CAN USE: FBI comes right out and says it: Don’t plug your phone in at airports. “The reason for this is ‘juice jacking,’ a hacking method that uses illegally altered USB outlets to skim smartphone data. Today, an official FBI Twitter account tweeted out a warning to travelers: ‘Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels, or shopping centers.'”

I have a power brick I bring for travel, just big enough for one good top-off. But battery life on most phones is so good now that I can’t remember the last time I used it, or anyone asked to borrow it.