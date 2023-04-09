HMM: Russia is ready for ceasefire but not defeat, says ambassador to UK.

Russia is ready for a ceasefire in Ukraine at any time but the prospect is “unrealistic” and unacceptable as long as Kyiv and the West insist on Russia’s military defeat, the Kremlin’s ambassador to London has told The Times.

Moscow’s threatened spring offensive is likely to come in the next few weeks, when the weather improves and the terrain is firmer, Andrey Kelin said.

Kelin acknowledged the crucial political and economic support China was giving Moscow, but said that its proposals for a peace settlement were only a framework and not a detailed plan.