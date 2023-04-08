JON GABRIEL: Hecklers at Trump’s arraignment have a lesson for us all.

Back in the real world, things aren’t going well.

Inflation continues and recession is likely. We’re $31 trillion in debt. Military threats are rising from China, Russia and other hostile powers.

Only 19% of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going. At least we can still yell at strangers about politicians who don’t even know we exist.

Let’s face it: few leaders in D.C. want to put in the work to fix our problems.

No one wants to calm the waters. The political class is content with ratcheting up the divisions until it all breaks apart. This isn’t some grand conspiracy; modern politicians are too incompetent to launch one.

Instead, they’re hyperfocused on winning today’s news cycle and the next election. A few bold visionaries look all the way to the election after that, but little thought is given to the long-term implications for the country.

They want us to keep yelling at each other. It’s a luxury we can’t afford.