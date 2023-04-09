BUT REMEMBER, IT’S TRUMP WHO’S SHATTERED OUR NORMS AND INSTITUTIONS: Biden, Schumer Aren’t Happy About a Texas Judge Blocking the Abortion Pill.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled in favor of pro-life medical groups challenging the FDA’s approval of the drug. He ruled that “both the initial approval of the pills in 2000 as well as more recent FDA decisions allowing them to be prescribed via telemedicine, sent by mail and dispensed at retail pharmacies, are unlawful,” according to the report.

In another interesting development, a federal judge in Washington State handed down a contradictory order on Friday preventing the FDA from prohibiting access to the drug in the “dozen blue states that brought the lawsuit,” Politico reported.

Democratic politicians railed against the Texas judge’s decision, and some intimated that it is part of the Republican Party’s effort to outlaw abortion nationwide. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said as much during a press call on Saturday, in which he referred to the ruling as “awful, extreme and unprecedented.”

“Let’s be clear — this is about the Republicans’ goal of a nationwide abortion ban,” he said, according to The Hill.

President Joe Biden also chimed in, saying that “the lawsuit, and this ruling, is another unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women and putting their health at risk.”

“It is the next big step toward the national ban on abortion that Republican elected officials have vowed to make law in America,” Biden added, echoing Schumer’s claims.