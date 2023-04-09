BUT REMEMBER, IT’S TRUMP WHO’S SHATTERED OUR NORMS AND INSTITUTIONS: Biden, Schumer Aren’t Happy About a Texas Judge Blocking the Abortion Pill.
U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled in favor of pro-life medical groups challenging the FDA’s approval of the drug. He ruled that “both the initial approval of the pills in 2000 as well as more recent FDA decisions allowing them to be prescribed via telemedicine, sent by mail and dispensed at retail pharmacies, are unlawful,” according to the report.
In another interesting development, a federal judge in Washington State handed down a contradictory order on Friday preventing the FDA from prohibiting access to the drug in the “dozen blue states that brought the lawsuit,” Politico reported.
Democratic politicians railed against the Texas judge’s decision, and some intimated that it is part of the Republican Party’s effort to outlaw abortion nationwide. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said as much during a press call on Saturday, in which he referred to the ruling as “awful, extreme and unprecedented.”
“Let’s be clear — this is about the Republicans’ goal of a nationwide abortion ban,” he said, according to The Hill.
President Joe Biden also chimed in, saying that “the lawsuit, and this ruling, is another unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women and putting their health at risk.”
“It is the next big step toward the national ban on abortion that Republican elected officials have vowed to make law in America,” Biden added, echoing Schumer’s claims.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results:
Why is Wyden suggesting that the president should threaten the foundations of our republic?
More: AOC channels Andrew Jackson on abortion pill: ‘Ignore this ruling.’
“I believe that the Biden Administration should ignore this ruling,” AOC told an incredulous Anderson Cooper on CNN late Friday,
“The interesting thing, when it comes to a ruling, is that it relies on enforcement,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
“It is up to the Biden administration to enforce, to choose, whether or not to enforce such a ruling,” she added — echoing President Andrew Jackson, another defiant Democrat.
Jackson’s notorious refusal to enforce the Supreme Court’s 1832 recognition of the Cherokee Nation’s independence led to the horrors of the Trail of Tears when 15,000 Cherokee were forcibly driven from their ancestral homeland in Georgia.
“The justices themselves … are undermining their own enforcement,” the Queens congresswoman charged, by issuing decisions that leftists like herself disdain.
On Friday, District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee from Texas, ordered the FDA to halt its 20-year-old approval of mifepristone, a widely used abortion medication. The order was stayed pending an appeal.
