TRUMP’S TRIAL IS ABOUT WINNING IN 2024. IT’S ON GOP VOTERS IF THEY FALL FOR THE DEMS’ PLOY:

Ultimately Trump’s fate will not be decided by a Soros-backed prosecutor in New York, or one in Georgia, or by Jack Smith, who is attempting to build and obstruction case against Trump. The point here is not to “serve justice” but to prolong and publicize, and thereby block out any other candidate that may pose a stronger opponent to the current President.

Trump’s fate will be decided by GOP primary voters. They can choose to rally around Trump and ride him into the general election, with the backing of the Democrats and the media, or they can finally decide the drama and the chaos are all too much, and turn the page.

Trump’s fate, and the fate of 2024, is ultimately only up to them. It just depends on how much they love or hate the show the media is putting on for them, once again.