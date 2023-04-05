SCREENCAPS ARE FOREVER: Manhattan DA’s Office Nukes ‘Meet Our Team’ Page, Staff Scrub Online Profiles.

The page that used to list the office’s team members with their prior experience now comes up as “Not Found” on the D.A. website. According to Wayback Machine, the page was last accessible on Monday.

Trump was arraigned in a New York criminal court Tuesday afternoon after Bragg indicted the former president last week. The front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination pled not guilty to 34 felony counts with a maximum sentence of 136 years in prison. If convicted on any one charge, Trump would be barred from the 2024 presidential ballot. Bragg ran on a platform two years ago to investigate the former president.

The few in Bragg’s office with online social media profiles promptly shut their accounts down as Trump arrived in court. Bragg’s Chief Assistant District Attorney Meg Reiss scrubbed her Twitter profile as prosecutors pressed charges. Screenshots published by ZeroHedge show Reiss had a long history of “likes” on anti-Trump content.