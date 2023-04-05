MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: You Won’t Believe the Most Outrageous Claim in the Trump Indictment. “The Donald Trump indictment is our Late Roman Republic cirque du jour, and until now I’ve recused myself from writing about it. I had to wait for that one tiny detail to emerge, that one giant tell, so absurd that it required the special attention of the man who invented drunkblogging.”
