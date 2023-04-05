CHRISTIAN TOTO: ‘Air’ – Nothing but Net for Crowd-Pleasing Ode to Capitalism. “Two of Hollywood’s most prominent progressives reteam for a woke-free love letter to the American Dream?”

Sports may be our last remaining meritocracy, much to ESPN’s chagrin.

Can you throw a 98-miles-an-hour fastball? Sign here, kid, no matter your race, color or national origin.

It’s why we’re still fascinated with professional sports despite the forced social engineering that spoils some, but not all, of the fun.

“Air,” the first Ben Affleck feature since 2016’s disappointing “Live by Night,” never lets us forget that. The film is set in the 1980s, but so is the storytelling. There’s no wokeness to be found, no attempts to guilt characters into addressing racial disparities or apologize for wealth creation.