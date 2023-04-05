WHEN YOU’RE AN ANTI-TRUMP D.A. AND YOU’VE LOST DAVID FRUM…: Wrong Indictment, Wrong Time. “Now we know what the Manhattan prosecutors have. It’s not enough.”
Ian Millhiser, et tu?
