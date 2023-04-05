TEXAS: The Rat’s Nest of Scandal In Democratic State Rep Jolanda Jones’s Office. “Nepotism? Check. Sexual harassment? Check. Also, Jiovanni Jones is evidently out on bail on felony drug charges. Criminal charges? Check.”
More checks at the link.
