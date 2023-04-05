KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Trump ‘POTUS 47 Revenge Tour’ Just Kicked Off Early. “America’s banana republic malaise hit a new low with the indictment of former President Donald Trump for, well, nothing. Yesterday’s photo-op circus may have provided some red meat entertainment for the frothing Democrat hordes but people who aren’t blinded by a toxic combination of ignorance, hate, and daddy issues know it was a sad day for the Republic.”