THE FUTURE IS NOT QUITE READY FOR (AMAZON) PRIME TIME: Amazon’s Drone Delivery Dream Is Crashing. “In November 2013, during a 60 Minutes interview, Amazon’s then-CEO Jeff Bezos revealed his dream of delivering packages under 5 pounds—roughly 85 percent of Amazon’s products—to customers by drone within four to five years. Since then, the story has mainly been one of technical and regulatory setbacks, ambitious targets missed, at least one fiery crash, and, recently, layoffs.”