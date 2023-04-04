ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: After NPR’s Major Layoff, Employees Accuse CEO Of Racism.

Triggered employees leapt into Zoom’s chat feature and declared [CEO John] Lansing’s reaction “racist.” One wrote, “Civility is a weapon wielded by the powerful.”

In a wonderful reap-what-you-sow moment, another employee posted a link to an NPR segment titled “When Civility Is Used As A Cudgel Against People Of Color.”

Sounds like Lansing better voluntarily commit himself to an inpatient DEI program — and quick.

In 2022, NPR’s David Folkenflik wrote an article about NPR’s “struggles to retain high-profile journalists of color. Hosts have complained to the network’s leadership of pay disparities along racial and gender lines.”

At the time, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said, “That sounds systemic, and weird, considering 99 percent of NPR’s programming is about promoting equity.” His segment included a brief yet tasty sampling of the madness in NPR’s programming.