DAVID SOLWAY: Assault and Battery: Beware Those EVs. “There can be little doubt in any serious person’s mind that Green technology is an unmitigated disaster. It is no longer an issue of Big Oil, which the Leftwaffe is strafing and bombing daily, but of the multi-billion-dollar industry of Big Green, or the Climate-Industrial Complex. The game has changed.”
