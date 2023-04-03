April 3, 2023

2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY WAS RELEASED 55 YEARS AGO TODAY; an illustrated Twitter thread well worth your time delves into its writing, lengthy shoot, and (a little of) its symbolism:

Carolyn Geduld’s 1973 Filmguide to 2001: A Space Odyssey remains one of the very best books to crack the film’s themes and subtext.

