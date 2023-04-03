2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY WAS RELEASED 55 YEARS AGO TODAY; an illustrated Twitter thread well worth your time delves into its writing, lengthy shoot, and (a little of) its symbolism:

2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY was released 55 years ago today. Acclaimed as one of the greatest and most influential films to come out of Hollywood, the making of story behind Stanley Kubrick’s classic is as epic as the film itself. A THREAD 1/29 pic.twitter.com/LO6sI3K7Bn — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) April 3, 2023

Carolyn Geduld’s 1973 Filmguide to 2001: A Space Odyssey remains one of the very best books to crack the film’s themes and subtext.