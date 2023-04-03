DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: The CMT Country Music Awards last night featured a drag queen performance. Yes, I am serious.

This outrageous display comes less than a week after the Nashville school shooting that many liberal outlets and voices implicitly or explicitly blamed on Tennessee’s new law banning drag shows in front of children.

Ballerini, a Tennessee native, clearly offered this performance to be a rebuke of that law, a signal of “allyship” with the LGBT+TBA community, and a co-sign of drag queens dancing sexually in front of children. Sponsored by CMT.

In the same weekend we got Dylan Mulvaney becoming a spokesman for Bud Light and cross-dressing men taking over the stage at the country music awards. Lord have mercy.