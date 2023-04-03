DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: NYC mayor offers illegal immigrants free tuition to leave the city.

The “Asylum Seeker Blueprint” would involve a partnership between the State University of New York Sullivan and a nonprofit called the Center for Discovery. If implemented, the plan would “offer asylum seekers the opportunity to relocate to Sullivan County, attend SUNY Sullivan Community College, live in college residence halls and earn a post-secondary credential or degree.”

“Asylum seekers will also receive workforce training through The Center for Discovery in health care, human services, hospitality, culinary, and agricultural sectors,” the blueprint stated. But the city is also working on other plans to “resettle” the illegal immigrants in other municipalities.