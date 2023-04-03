HMM: Russian pro-war military blogger killed in blast at St Petersburg cafe.

Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had more than 560,000 followers on Telegram and was one of the country’s most influential military bloggers.

More than 30 people were wounded in the blast on Sunday, Russia’s health ministry reported. Citing sources in the country’s security agencies, the RIA news outlet said a bomb was hidden in a statue presented to Tatarsky in a box as a gift during a public meeting. Russia’s state investigative committee said it had opened a murder investigation.

Mash, a Telegram channel with links to Russian law enforcement, posted a video that appeared to show Tatarsky, microphone in hand, being presented with a statue of a helmeted soldier. It said the explosion happened minutes later. Videos posted o