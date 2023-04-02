ALVIN BRAGG HAS HIS PRIORITIES: ‘New York City is a Joke:’ Manhattan Prosecutors Charge Victim of Assault With Attempted Murder.

“Let me get this straight – the suspected thief shot the victim, who wrestled the gun away and shot the guy who just shot him, and…they’re charging THE VICTIM with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm?” Wrote Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow Amy Swearer. “New York City is a joke.”

As Tom Cotton wrote in 2021: Recall, Remove & Replace Every Last Soros Prosecutor.