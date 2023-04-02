EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: McDonald’s reportedly temporarily shuts its U.S. offices and prepares layoff notices.

Burger chain McDonald’s is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about its layoffs as part of a broader company restructuring, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald’s asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. It is unclear how many employees will be laid off.

A lot of low-level employees are eventually going to get replaced by Chat Mickey D’s: Have It Your Way! McDonald’s first fully automated restaurant —with no human contact in Fort Worth.