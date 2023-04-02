OLD AND BUSTED: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

The New Hotness? Washington Post Tells on Itself in Hit Piece on Conservatives Allegedly ‘Exploiting’ Nashville Mass Shooting.

Sooo… three days ago it was okay for the Washington Post to exploit the victims of the shooting by portraying the area’s Congressional representative as tacitly complicit in their deaths, but now it’s wrong for the right to allegedly be “exploiting” the trans identify of the Nashville shooter (even though it was the media who made the biggest fuss about Hale’s pronoun status early on while fretting over “misgendering” her)?

Apparently so:

Remember, when they do it, it’s always (D)ifferent. Always.