SISTER TOLDJAH: Washington Post Tells on Itself in Hit Piece on Conservatives Allegedly ‘Exploiting’ Nashville Mass Shooting.

Within just a few hours of the Nashville Christian elementary school mass shooting incident Monday where six people including three children were murdered by a 28-year-old “he/him”-identifying former student named Audrey Hale, the mainstream media were, unfortunately, already portraying the female shooter and her fellow LGBTQers in a sympathetic light while pointing fingers at conservative politicians who support gun rights and who oppose so-called gender-affirming care for minors.

As we reported at the time, the Washington Post was among the worst offenders in the bunch, publishing a despicable story that tried to tie Republican Rep. Angy Ogles, whose Congressional district is where the school is located, to the mass shooting because he is a proponent of the Second Amendment and once tweeted a Christmas photo of him, his wife, and children holding firearms.