I MISS THE DAYS OF “DRILL, BABY, DRILL”: OPEC+ makes shock million-barrel cut in new inflation risk. “It’s a significant reduction for a market where — despite the recent price fluctuations — supply was looking tight for the latter part of the year. Oil futures weren’t trading when the cut was announced on Sunday, but the inevitable price reaction could add to inflationary pressures across the world, forcing central banks to keep interest rates higher for longer and crimping economic growth.”