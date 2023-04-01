VDH: Left-Wing Violence Chic.
A transgender Tennessee mass shooter this week executed three adults and three nine-year-old children at a Nashville private Christian school.
Supposedly she left behind her a manifesto justifying her mass murdering. As of this writing, law enforcement officials have declined to make the document public.
Yet in about a nano-second after the news was disclosed, the left-wing activist machine kicked in, led by politicians, entertainers, and the media.
Three predictable themes surfaced.
