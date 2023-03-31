DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: University of Maryland Now Offering Minor in ‘Protest Art.’

Students can now minor in “Creative Placemaking” starting this next semester at the University of Maryland.

“Students in this interdisciplinary minor learn how artists and designers can play a vital role in advancing public dialogue,” and will “[explore] our shared humanity and [while] addressing some of our major challenges,” according to the art department’s website. The new minor will help enrollees spark “conversations about racial injustice, inequitable development, climate change or celebrating the diverse communities and cultures around us.”