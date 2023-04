WHAT IS A WOMAN? Watch: Riley Gaines and crowd laugh after anthropologist can’t admit bones show sex differences.

.⁦@Riley_Gaines_⁩ to anthropologist: "If you were to dig up… 2 humans… 100 years from now, both man and woman, could you tell the difference, strictly off of bones?"

"No."

*CHAOS*

"I'm not sure why I'm being laughed at if I'm the expert in the room. … I have a PhD!" pic.twitter.com/YYW76ISevI

— Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) March 30, 2023