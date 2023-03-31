HANS A. VON SPAKOVSKY: Stanford Law School — EXPOSED. “It is no wonder that Stanford Law School is producing such boorish students, with no understanding of the First Amendment, when you examine the curriculum of the law school. Its website says that it is ‘committed to enhancing its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion’ but it is obvious that ‘diversity’ does not include diversity of thought or hearing from anyone who disagrees with the prevailing political orthodoxy of the law school.”

This is the second in a ten-part series on America’s law schools.