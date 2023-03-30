CORN, POPPED: Florida Files FOIA Request for Info About Disney’s Reedy Creek Maneuvers. “The new board for the renamed Central Florida Tourism District — which DeSantis handpicked and put in place — worried that the actions neutralized the board’s authority, but Disney forgot who it was messing with.”
