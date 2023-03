IT’S BAD FOR BUSINESS: China Seeks to Reassure CEOs as Worries Swirl Over Potential War. “Underscoring the risks are fears that China may one day act on threats to seize Taiwan by force. A recent survey from the American Chamber of Commerce in China shows the country is no longer one of the top three investment priorities for US firms, with almost half of them already in the market planning no new investments.”

On the flip side, maybe Xi will figure he has less to lose.