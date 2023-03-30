CHANGE: That’s not a human talking to you in the fast food drive-thru. “Wingstop has become the latest fast food restaurant to start using AI bots to take customers’ orders. It is joining the likes of some of the most famous fast food chains around, including McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Chipotle, Popeye’s and Domino’s. The AI voice bots are mostly being used for drive-thru services and for taking orders over the phone. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if these fast food chains start incorporating the technology for taking orders at the counter as well.”

What we’re really seeing is the end of traditional entry-level jobs and the real-world education they provide.