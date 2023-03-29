BIDEN ADDS ISRAEL TO THE LIST OF ALLIES HE HAS ALIENATED:

US President Joe Biden issued his gravest warning yet over the judicial overhaul being advanced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, saying Tuesday that Israel “cannot continue down this road.”

“Like many strong supporters of Israel, I’m very concerned. And I’m concerned that they get this straight,” Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One at the Raleigh-Durham airport. “They cannot continue down this road. And I’ve sort of made that clear.”

He also said emphatically that Netanyahu that would not be invited to the White House in the “near term.”