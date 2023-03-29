JOY BEHAR SAYS THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Joy Behar: ‘Trump Is The One Who Needs To Get The Nomination Because Then Democrats Will Win.’

Joy Behar, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” said on Wednesday that she hopes that former President Donald Trump beats Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican primary because Trump is the candidate that Democrats can beat.

Behar made the remarks after other co-hosts on the leftist show took shots at DeSantis, who has not announced whether or not he will seek the White House in 2024.

Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said that she believes that DeSantis “is the most over-hyped politician in America.”

“I want to see him sit down with a neutral interviewer like George Stephanopoulos and actually answer tough questions,” Griffin said. Stephanopoulos served as White House press secretary for former President Bill Clinton.

“DeSantis is what they call a dweeb,” Behar exclaimed. “And Trump is the one who needs to get the nomination because then the Democrats will win.”