ANOTHER GALAXY BRAIN TAKE FROM THE VIEW: Sunny Hostin suggests Chinese internment of Muslims not as bad as U.S. mass incarceration.

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin compared the Chinese internment of Uyghur Muslims to the U.S. on Tuesday and said “they’re putting more Black people in jail here.”

Hostin said she doesn’t see American exceptionalism due to the threats her children face as minorities.

“I don’t see that part of American exceptionalism. I’m sorry. I think this country has a lot of problems. They could be solved. Yes, maybe they are putting Muslims in jail in… China,” she began, turning to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. “They’re putting a lot more Black people in jail here.”

Farah Griffin said earlier in the segment that if America is not the number-one global superpower, it was going to be China and slammed it for its dreadful human rights record. The Chinese Communist Party has long claimed its re-education camps are voluntary, but its forced labor, sterilization and killing of the subjugated peoples has been deemed a genocide internationally.