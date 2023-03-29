WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF VIOLENCE? Josselyn Berry, Katie Hobbs’ press secretary, tweets gun-toting image ripping ‘transphobes.’
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary ignited an uproar with a tweet blasting “transphobes” with an image of an armed woman, an image posted the same day that six students and staff at a Christian school were killed by a transgender shooter.
Josselyn Berry, spokeswoman for the Democratic governor, posted a Monday evening tweet with the caption “Us when we see transphobes” and a gif of a woman brandishing two handguns — a post viewed as shockingly tone-deaf.
The unidentified woman in the image is actress Gena Rowlands and comes from her 1980 movie “Gloria.”
The Arizona Freedom Caucus responded by calling for Ms. Berry to be “fired immediately.”
“Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist @katiehobbs’ Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with,” the caucus tweeted.
“Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable,” the group added.
Late Tuesday night, Berry locked down her Twitter account, but here’s a screenshot of the tweet in question:
