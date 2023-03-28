VIDEO OF RECENT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SCHOLARS EVENT: “Anti-Asian Discrimination at College Admissions.”

The U.S. Commission of Civil Rights had a briefing on Friday about anti-Asian racism. Our progressive Staff Director wanted the briefing to be about anti-Asian hate crimes. He considered it dirty pool that our witnesses wanted to bring up discrimination against Asians in college admissions. He tried to stop them. It was hilarious. (Fortunately, we have the NAS to sponsor an event that takes on the anti-Asian college admissions issue head on.)