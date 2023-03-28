STOP CELEBRATING, INDULGING, AND SUBSIDIZING MENTAL ILLNESS — THAT IS, WHEN WE AREN’T PRETENDING TO IGNORE IT: The Nashville Killer Lied About Her Guns. “Had authorities known about Hale’s mental issues, she wouldn’t have been able to buy the ‘seven firearms from five different gun stores here,’ Drake told reporters.”
