YOU’LL CHARGE YOUR CAR AT NIGHT, THEY TOLD ME. IT’LL BE READY IN THE MORNING TO DRIVE ALL DAY, THEY SAID: Stanford study warns against charging electric cars at home overnight. “It found that if rapid EV growth continued with a continued dominance of residential, nighttime charging, peak electricity demand could increase by up to 25% in just over a decade.”
