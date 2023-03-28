March 28, 2023

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP: The Martyrdom of the Covenant School Shooter. “Make a martyr out of the Covenant School shooter? That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.”

Plus:

  • Are you a hawk trapped in a human body?
  • The curious case of an IRS house call and Matt Taibbi’s testimony to Congress.
  • Biden’s entire foreign policy summed up in one short meme.

So much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted at 10:08 am by Stephen Green