DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Man Who Stabbed Rand Paul Senate Aide in Broad Daylight Had Just Been Released from Prison. “A staffer for Republican Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was stabbed ‘in broad daylight’ by a man who had just been released from prison the day before. The unidentified staffer is in serious condition in a D.C. hospital.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.