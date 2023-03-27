THINK BIG: Would building a Dyson sphere be worth it? We ran the numbers. “What if we decided to build a Dyson sphere around our sun? Could we do it? How much energy would it cost us to rearrange our solar system, and how long would it take to get our investment back? Before we put too much thought into whether humanity is capable of this amazing feat, even theoretically, we should decide if it’s worth the effort. Can we actually achieve a net gain in energy by building a Dyson sphere?”

The author says yes but failed to take into account the inevitable graft and NIMBYism in a project of this size.