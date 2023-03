CHANGE: 32 states and counting: Why parents bills of rights are sweeping US. “The proposed laws have fueled questions about the role parents should play in their children’s education. At the same time, they have fanned partisan flames, weaponizing a longstanding concept – parental rights – that academic experts and advocates alike say should not be politically charged.”

By and large, “academic experts and advocates” seem to believe that parents should just sit down and shut up.